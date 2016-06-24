FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Drop in China state firms' profits in 2016 deepens in May
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 24, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Drop in China state firms' profits in 2016 deepens in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Profits at China's state-owned firms fell 9.6 percent in the first five months of 2016 from a year earlier, wider than the a 8.4 percent fall in the first four months, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Total profits at state firms stood at 837.39 billion yuan ($126.61 billion) in the January-May period, while revenue fell 0.6 percent to 17.16 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

Total debts of state firms rose 17.7 percent on year to 82.76 trillion yuan at the end of May, it said.

Transportation, real estate construction and pharmaceutical companies saw profits rise in the January-May period, while profits for the oil and chemical sectors fell from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Coal, steel and nonferrous metals sectors suffered from losses, it added.

The data does not include earnings from state-owned financial firms. ($1 = 6.6140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.