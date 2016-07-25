FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China state-owned firms' H1 profits down 8.5 pct y/y
July 25, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

China state-owned firms' H1 profits down 8.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Profits at China's state-owned firms fell 8.5 percent in the first six months of 2016 from a year earlier, less than a 9.6 percent fall in the first five months, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Total profits at state firms stood at 1.13 trillion yuan ($169.20 billion) in the first half of the year, while revenue fell 0.1 percent to 21.39 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

State firms' total liabilities rose 17.8 percent on year to 83.55 trillion yuan at the end of June, it said.

The data does not include earnings from state-owned financial firms.

$1 = 6.6785 Chinese yuan Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

