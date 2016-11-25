FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 25, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 9 months ago

China state-owned firms' Jan-Oct profits up 0.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Profits at China's state-owned firms rose 0.4 percent in the first 10 months of 2016 from a year earlier, compared with a 1.6 percent fall in the first nine months of this year, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Total profits at state firms stood at 1.92 trillion yuan ($277.70 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, while revenue rose 1.5 percent to 36.74 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

State firms' total liabilities rose 10.4 percent year-on- year to 86.46 trillion yuan at the end of October, it said.

$1 = 6.9140 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

