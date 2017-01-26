China state-owned firms' 2016 profits up 1.7 pct, liabilities up 10 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Profits at China's state-owned firms rose 1.7 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, compared with a 2.8 percent rise in the first eleven months of this year, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Total profits at state firms stood at 2.3 trillion yuan ($334.24 billion) for the year, while revenue rose 2.6 percent to 45.9 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

State firms' total liabilities rose 10 percent year-on-year to 87 trillion yuan at the end of December, it said. ($1 = 6.8812 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Bejing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)