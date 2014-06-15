TABLE-Estimates of cash released by China's RRR cuts

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - Two cuts in reserve requirements for selected banks by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) since April are estimated to have released 150 billion yuan ($24 billion) into the world's second-largest economy, the median forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts show. Separately, sources have said the central bank has also conducted two "re-lending" exercises, where it lent a total of 400 billion yuan to commercial banks so that they can re-lend the cash to companies to spur economic growth. Sources told Reuters the first loan was worth 300 billion yuan and the money was given to China Development Bank to refurbish shanty towns, and the second was disbursed to several small- and medium-sized banks to fund farming projects . For a related story, please see AMOUNT OF CASH FREED UP BY CUTS IN RRR (in billion yuan) JUN 9 APR 22 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch 50 78 Capital Economics 50-60 50-60 Merchant Securities 50-60 100 Shenyin & Wanguo Securities 60-70 60-100 Barclays 70 100 HSBC 70 50-100 Bank of China International 70 80 Essence Securities 50-100 50-100 Nomura 95 80-90 Everbright Securities <100 <50 Standard Chartered 100 300 --------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 70 80 --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 6.2060 yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Aileen Wang and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by John Mair)