FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Estimates of cash released by China's RRR cuts
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Estimates of cash released by China's RRR cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - Two cuts in reserve
requirements for selected banks by the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) since April are estimated to have released 150 billion
yuan ($24 billion) into the world's second-largest economy, the
median forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts show.
    Separately, sources have said the central bank has also
conducted two "re-lending" exercises, where it lent a total of
400 billion yuan to commercial banks so that they can re-lend
the cash to companies to spur economic growth.
    Sources told Reuters the first loan was worth 300 billion
yuan and the money was given to China Development Bank to
refurbish shanty towns, and the second was disbursed to several
small- and medium-sized banks to fund farming projects 
 .
    For a related story, please see 
    
    AMOUNT OF CASH FREED UP BY CUTS IN RRR
    (in billion yuan)
                                        JUN 9       APR 22 
    Bank of America-Merrill Lynch        50           78    
    Capital Economics                   50-60        50-60
    Merchant Securities                 50-60         100    
    Shenyin & Wanguo Securities         60-70        60-100
    Barclays                             70           100    
    HSBC                                 70          50-100
    Bank of China International          70           80 
    Essence Securities                  50-100       50-100
    Nomura                               95          80-90      
  
    Everbright Securities               <100          <50
    Standard Chartered                   100          300
    ---------------------------------------------------------
    MEDIAN                               70           80 
    ---------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 6.2060 yuan)

 (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Aileen Wang and Shao Xiaoyi;
Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.