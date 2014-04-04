FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 2013 current account surplus at $182.8 bln
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

China 2013 current account surplus at $182.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - China’s had a final current account surplus of $182.8 billion in 2013 and a surplus of $326.2 billion in its capital and financial account, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

China will be able to maintain a certain level of current account surplus in 2014, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, or SAFE, said in a statement on its website, ww.safe.gov.cn.

The government will keep the country’s balance of payments basically stable and prevent risks from cross-border capital flows, it said. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.