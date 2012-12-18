FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2012 / 2:56 AM / 5 years ago

China bankers see easing ahead, PBOC Q4 survey shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China’s current monetary policy is appropriate, but a growing number of bankers expect some easing to spur the economy, while consumers see inflation on the rise, a quarterly survey by the People’s Bank of China published on Tuesday showed.

The PBOC’s fourth quarter survey said 75 percent of bankers who responded see current monetary policy settings as appropriate, up 2.5 percentage points from Q3.

The proportion of bankers expecting policy to ease in Q1 2013 was 19.8 percent, up sharply from 5.9 percent expecting a rise in Q4 2012.

The survey also showed consumer inflation expectations are rising compared to last quarter. The survey also found that 66.6 percent of respondents said home prices were unacceptably high.

Business confidence is up slightly on the previous quarter, the survey said. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Hui Li and Nick Edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
