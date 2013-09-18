FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China bankers see improved sentiment over economy in Q4-c.bank survey
September 18, 2013 / 9:38 AM / 4 years ago

China bankers see improved sentiment over economy in Q4-c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A growing number of Chinese bankers expect economic conditions will improve in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, according to the results of a central bank survey published on Wednesday.

The survey’s index measuring sentiment towards the economic climate in the next quarter increased to 36.2 percent from 31.3 percent in the third quarter, according to a statement on the central bank’s website, www.pbc.gov.cn

The People’s Bank of China survey also found that more Chinese households expect consumer prices will increase in future compared to the previous survey conducted in the second quarter.

The central bank conducts three surveys of bankers, households and entrepreneurs every quarter to get their views on topics including the economic outlook, inflation and home prices. (Reporting By Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

