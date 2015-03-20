FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China C. Bank survey: Business confidence falls in Q1 vs Q4
March 20, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

China C. Bank survey: Business confidence falls in Q1 vs Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China fell in the year’s first quarter from the final quarter of 2014, according to a survey by the People’s Bank of China published on Friday.

Fewer households rated consumer prices “unacceptably high” in the first quarter, versus the fourth quarter of last year, a separate survey showed, while the number of households that saw property prices as “high or unacceptably high” also fell.

A third central bank survey showed that more bankers believed the economy to be cooling in the first three months of 2015 than held that view in the last quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Editing by Nicholas Heath and Clarence Fernandez)

