a year ago
China Q3 business confidence index increases from Q2 -c.bank survey
September 18, 2016 / 2:47 AM / a year ago

China Q3 business confidence index increases from Q2 -c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China has picked up for the second quarter in a row in 2016, according to surveys by the People's Bank of China published on Sunday.

The entrepreneurs' confidence index rose to 51.2 percent in the third quarter, 2.2 percentage points higher than in the second quarter, a central bank survey showed.

A separate central bank survey published on Sunday showed that a bankers' confidence index rose to 46.5 percent in the third quarter, 2.8 percentage points higher than in April-June. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Xiaochong Zhang)

