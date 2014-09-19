FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China c.bank survey shows business confidence dips in Q3
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China c.bank survey shows business confidence dips in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add details)

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Business confidence among Chinese entrepreneurs fell in the third quarter - marking the third consecutive quarter of decline - a central bank survey showed on Friday, mirroring signs of fragility in the economy.

The survey conducted by the People’s Bank of China found the entrepreneur confidence index fell to 63.6 percent in the third quarter, 1.3 percentage points lower than the second quarter.

The central bank survey of entrepreneurs, bankers and households followed official data released earlier this month that showed China’s economic growth weakened further in August, with industrial output growth falling to a six-year low.

Despite the slowdown, 79.5 percent of bankers in the survey believed current monetary policy measures as appropriate, an increase from 72 percent in the second quarter.

Among households, 59.5 percent see housing prices as unacceptably high, a decrease from 63 percent from the second quarter. (Reporting By Jake Spring and Kevin Yao; Editing by Paul Tait & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.