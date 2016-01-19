FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dec crude runs up 2.7 pct on yr to record -stats bureau
January 19, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

China Dec crude runs up 2.7 pct on yr to record -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China’s refinery throughput rose 2.7 percent in December from a year earlier to 45.38 million tonnes, or a record 10.79 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The daily run rate is up 1.0 percent compared with 10.69 million bpd in November, the previous record.

Refinery throughput for full-year 2015 reached 522 million tonnes, or 10.44 million bpd, up 3.8 percent over the previous year.

1 Tonne=7.3 barrels Reporting by Adam Rose

