China Jan-Feb crude runs climb 4.6 pct on yr -stats bureau

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s January-February refinery throughput rose 4.6 percent compared to the same period a year earlier to 87.08 million tonnes, or 10.59 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

The daily run rate is down 1.8 percent compared with the record 10.79 million bpd in December.

The statistics bureau releases only combined data for the first two months of the year because the week-long Spring Festival holiday, which is based on a traditional lunar calendar, can fall in either month.