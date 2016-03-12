FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan-Feb crude runs climb 4.6 pct on yr -stats bureau
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 12, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

China Jan-Feb crude runs climb 4.6 pct on yr -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s January-February refinery throughput rose 4.6 percent compared to the same period a year earlier to 87.08 million tonnes, or 10.59 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

The daily run rate is down 1.8 percent compared with the record 10.79 million bpd in December.

The statistics bureau releases only combined data for the first two months of the year because the week-long Spring Festival holiday, which is based on a traditional lunar calendar, can fall in either month.

1 Tonne=7.3 barrels Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.