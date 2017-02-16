FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
TLF loans due Thursday at some Chinese banks won't be rolled over - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 3:33 AM / 6 months ago

TLF loans due Thursday at some Chinese banks won't be rolled over - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Temporary liquidity facility (TLF) loans maturing on Thursday at some major Chinese commercial banks will not be rolled over, two banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

One of the sources, who requested anonymity, said the absence of the rollover would not impact market liquidity, as funds injected by the central bank through other channels, including reverse repurchase agreements, were sufficient.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) introduced the TLF loans in mid- January to help several major commercial banks flush with funds ahead of Lunar New Year holiday.

It was not immediately clear if other TLF loans maturing on Thursday and on Friday would be treated the same way.

Investors and companies are watching the central bank's liquidity operations even more intently than usual after the PBOC surprised traders on Feb. 3 by raising short-term interest rates, in a further sign of policy tightening as the economy shows signs of steadying. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.