FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China targets $290 billion investment in tourism by 2020
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 14, 2016 / 2:43 AM / 8 months ago

China targets $290 billion investment in tourism by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China aims to invest 2 trillion yuan ($290 billion) in tourism by 2020, the country's state planner said on Wednesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said China also aims for the total sum of tourism services purchased in the country to reach 7 trillion yuan by 2020.

The figures were in a joint release from the NDRC and the China National Tourism Administration.

China aims to have tourism contribute more than 10 percent of annual economic growth by 2020, the statement said.

The tourism industry is expected to employ 50 million people by 2020, which will account for more than 10 percent of total employment, it said.

$1 = 6.9048 Chinese yuan Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.