China Q1 crude oil imports rise 7.5 pct to 80.34 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China imported 80.34 million tonnes of crude oil in the first quarter of 2015, amounting to 6.52 million barrels per day (bpd) and up 7.5 percent compared to the same period of last year, the country’s customs authority said on Monday.

It said that iron ore imports over the first three months reached 230 million tonnes, up 2.4 percent year on year, while soybean imports rose 1.9 percent to 15.63 million tonnes.

The figures were released ahead of a press conference. More detailed monthly import and export data will be issued later on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Pullin)