China Jan iron ore imports rise 4.6 pct y/y - customs
February 15, 2016 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

China Jan iron ore imports rise 4.6 pct y/y - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China imported 82.19 million tonnes of iron ore in January, up 4.6 percent from the same period of last year, customs data showed on Monday.

Crude oil imports fell 4.6 percent on the year to 26.69 million tonnes, while coal imports fell to 15.32 million tonnes, down 9.2 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Copper imports rose 5.3 percent compared with last January, to reach 437,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by David Stanway)

