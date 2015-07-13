UPDATE 1-Low prices to boost some China commodities imports

* Soybeans, crude oil imports in June second-highest on record

* Coal, copper imports still weak amid industrial demand slump

* Iron ore holds up as cheap supplies undermine domestic output (Recasts to focus on outlook for H2, wrap in other commodities)

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - Prices near multi-year lows could support some Chinese commodity imports in coming months, giving a boost to crude oil, iron ore and soybean shipments, but weak domestic demand is expected to keep other commodities in check.

China’s crude oil imports surged 27 percent in June on a year earlier to the second highest level on record. Soybeans imports had a similar jump as buyers took advantage of cheap and plentiful overseas supplies.

“Given the very low commodity prices, I think there will be some restocking demand and that will support the import of commodities,” said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

But weak prices did little to encourage purchases of other commodities in June, with coal down 34 percent and iron ore and copper basically flat as a soft economy weighed on demand.

China’s overall June trade data provided mixed signals. Total exports defied expectations by rising 2.8 percent, and imports were also better than forecast, dropping 6.1 percent year on year.

Beijing is desperate to shore up sentiment after last week’s stock market collapse, but industrial demand growth is still relatively weak and there is little sign that the world’s second biggest economy is about to resume a commodity buying spree.

Seasonal factors drove a 16.5 percent month-on-month jump in coal imports in June, but shipments still fell 37 percent in the first half, and China’s strategy for the struggling sector remains unchanged.

Authorities are trying to discourage imports through stricter quality checks and weak demand remains the key factor.

“There isn’t going to be much improvement because domestic demand is low and stockpiles are high,” said Zhang Xiaojin, analyst with Everbright Futures.

Copper imports also dipped in June and were down 11 percent in the first half, hit hard by a lull in industrial activity.

There were also mixed signals from iron ore, with shipments rising 5 percent from May but remaining almost unchanged compared to the same period of 2014. Overall shipments fell 1 percent in the first half.

Despite declining steel output, iron ore imports have held up thanks largely to low prices that have driven domestic producers out of the market, and more low-cost supply is likely to become available in the coming months.

“We expect to see a month-on-month growth in imports for the third quarter as miners have to increase their shipments to China to meet their output expansion plan,” said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.

But unless steel recovers, there is unlikely to be any big increase in overall demand in the second half, and rising supplies from major producers will likely put higher-cost domestic producers under further pressure.

Crude oil is expected to rise further in the second half as more storage capacity comes on stream, although analysts expect numbers to dip in July and August.

Supply factors also drove the increase in soybean shipments, with plentiful South American crops flooding into the market, and analysts said volumes were still lower than market expectations.

“We expect supply pressures to remain big with purchases of cheap South American soybeans expected to keep import volumes high in July and August, but imports are expected to decrease from September,” said Monica Tu with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Ltd.