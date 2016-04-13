UPDATE 1-China March crude oil imports off record, Q1 gains 13 pct on yr

* March crude imports at 7.68 mln bpd, off Feb’s record 8 mln bpd

* Q1 imports up 13.4 pct on year

* Q2 growth seen easing on high stocks -analyst

* March domestic fuel demand growth quickens -govt

By Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports rose nearly 22 percent on a daily basis in March from a year earlier, off a record-high in February, while imports for the first quarter grew over 13 percent from the same period in 2015, official data showed.

Chinese imports have been picking up in recent months due to strong demand from independent refiners and better refining margins. Robust purchases from these so-called “teapot” plants have caused severe port congestion in eastern Shandong province, a hub for the independents.

March imports stood at 32.61 million tonnes, or 7.68 million barrels per day (bpd), easing from a record rate in February of 8 million bpd, according to numbers issued on Wednesday by the General Administration of Chinese Customs C-CNIMP-PRM.

For the first quarter, imports rose 13.4 percent on the year to 91.1 million tonnes, or about 7.31 million bpd. That would be an increase of nearly 800,000 bpd on average during the period.

Independent refineries have been ramping up their crude processing rates and boosting fuel sales as low global oil prices provide higher margins. The jump in their crude runs has even forced many state oil firms to make rare cuts in refinery throughput.

But hefty levels of imports may not last into the second quarter as inventories have swollen.

“China’s crude import growth is unlikely to sustain at Q1 levels because demand is seasonally lower in Q2 and there has been some port congestion issues which will slow buying,” said Virendra Chauhan of consultancy Energy Aspects.

A senior official with Sinopec’s trading unit said on March 31 that China’s crude oil imports were expected to rise to 7.5 million bpd in 2016, likely trumping the United States as top importer.

Fuel exports in March rose 25.4 percent over February to 3.75 million tonnes, as China continues to export more diesel and gasoline amid a growing supply surplus and weak domestic demand for diesel fuel from the industrial and construction sectors.

Net fuel exports were 1.30 million tonnes in March. C-FUEP-PRM

China has granted refiners additional fuel export quotas of more than 14 million tonnes, bringing the total issued so far this year to more than 35 million tonnes, a trade source said last week.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Development and Reform Commission said domestic consumption of key transportation fuels gained 7.2 percent on year, with diesel up nearly 3 percent, reversing a decline seen in the first two months of 2016. (1 tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels) (1 tonne of refined fuel=7 barrels) (Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)