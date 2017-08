BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's diesel and gasoline exports jumped again in September from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, as the world's top energy market continued to look to international markets to sell its domestic fuel excess.

Diesel exports rose 44 percent to 1.6 million tonnes, gasoline shipments increased 37 percent to 840,000, while kerosene slipped 13.2 percent to 1.08 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Himani Sarkar)