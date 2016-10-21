FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 2-China diesel exports hit another record in Sept as demand slackens
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 21, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 2-China diesel exports hit another record in Sept as demand slackens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updating to add comments in paras 5-7)

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China exported record volumes of diesel and gasoline in September, data showed on Friday, as oil majors in the world's top energy market sell excess product abroad amid slackening local demand and surging output.

Diesel exports jumped 44 percent to 1.6 million tonnes in September, overtaking July's previous all-time high of 1.53 million tonnes, according to Chinese customs figures.

Gasoline shipments rose 37 percent to 840,000, while kerosene exports fell 13.2 percent to 1.08 million tonnes.

The increase in sales abroad during what is typically the nation's busiest period of consumption will further unsettle the saturated global refining market.

"With the slump of the Chinese economy, domestic demand is keeping at a weak level," said Li Yan, a Zibo Longzhong Information Technology analyst.

"The domestic market cannot digest such big amounts of oil products imported every month, thus the competition in the domestic market is fierce."

He expects shipments to jump again in October and potentially remain high in the longer term after the government hiked export quotas for the fourth quarter.

Analysts also expect China's year-on-year quarterly demand for refined products to drop for the first time in seven years in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Muyu Xu; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.