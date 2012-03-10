FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China has $31.5bln Feb trade deficit as imports soar
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 6 years

China has $31.5bln Feb trade deficit as imports soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China chalked up a $31.5
billion trade deficit in February, its largest in at least a
decade, as exports and imports rebounded  from a seasonal
slowdown caused by Lunar New Year holidays, customs data showed
on Saturday.	
    Exports jumped 18.4 percent while imports accelerated 39.6
percent as factories returned to full time work to resume orders
disrupted by the week-long holiday in January that delayed
shipments and distorted the real trade picture.	
    Analysts polled by Reuters said investors should be cautious
about reading too much into the monthly data in either January
or February, but combine the two months to gauge the trend.	
    The wide range of forecasts for the month underscores why,
with exports called between 5.1 and 65 percent higher in
February versus year ago levels, while imports were seen
anywhere between down 13.5 percent to up 48 percent.	
    Exports in January fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the
worst showing since November 2009, while imports in January
tumbled 15.3 percent, raising concerns that dometic demand may
be weaker than previously thought -- even allowing for Lunar New
Year factory shutdowns. 	
    China's quarterly economic growth is widely forecast by
analysts to slow to just over 8 percent in the first quarter
from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter, marking the fifth
consecutive quarter of slowdown and likely to put the economy on
track for its slowest full year of growth in at least a decade.	
    	
    Export and import growth (yr/yr % change):                	
        Feb    Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug   Jul   Jun    
    	
      	
  Exp  18.4    -0.5  13.4  13.8  15.9  17.1  24.5  20.4  17.9   
     	
  Imp     39.6    -15.3  11.8  22.1  28.7  20.9  30.2  22.9 
19.3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.