China to cut import duties for energy, raw materials
March 30, 2012

China to cut import duties for energy, raw materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China will cut import duties on some energy and raw materials products to increase consumption, China’s cabinet said in a statement on Friday.

The State Council did not provide further details, but said China wanted to buy more from its trade partners to boost the domestic economy and lift the country’s standard of living.

The statement said the government would also cut import duties on consumer products and hi-tech goods. (Reporting by Zhou Xin, Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chris Lewis)

