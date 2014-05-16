China commerce ministry says confident of achieving annual trade target

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Friday it was confident the country could achieve its target of 7.5 percent growth in total trade this year.

“We are confident of achieving the annual trade growth target this year after making arduous efforts,” ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told reporters at a regular briefing.

“Generally speaking, we keep a cautiously optimistic view on the trade performance this year.”

The comments came after China announced on Thursday it was increasing its support for the trade sector with a raft of new measures, including giving more tax breaks, credit insurance and currency hedging options to exporters. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)