China Dec exports, imports better than market forecasts
January 13, 2015 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

China Dec exports, imports better than market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI Jan 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports in December rose 9.9 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell 2.3 percent, better than market expectations and cushioning pressure on the domestic economy from rising debt levels and a soft property sector.

That left the country with a trade surplus of 304.5 billion yuan ($49.1 billion) for the month, the Customs Administration said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated exports in December to accelerate to 6.8 percent from a year earlier from 4.7 percent in November, while imports were forecast down 7.4 percent, following a 6.7 percent drop in November.

The official percentage change figures were based on yuan, whereas previous changes were calculated on a dollar basis. (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

