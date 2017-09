BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports in 2015 rose 8.8 percent to 334 million tonnes (6.68 million barrels per day), the country’s customs administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

Iron ore imports were up 2.2 percent at 953 million tonnes in 2015, China Customs also said. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Adam Rose; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)