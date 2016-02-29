China Jan services trade deficit widens to $20.7 bln - FX regulator

BEIJING, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China’s trade deficit in services widened to $20.7 billion in January compared with $18.6 billion in December, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

January’s deficit largely reflected a gulf in spending between Chinese and foreign tourists, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.

China had a $55.7 billion surplus on trade of goods in January, according to SAFE data. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)