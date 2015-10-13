TABLE-Mixed report card for China's Sept trade with US, EU and key nations

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners. (Monthly balance in $ billion, percent changes year on year): For the story on September trade data, click 2015 Sept Exports Imports Balance Exports Y/Y(%) Imports Y/Y(%) Aug Exports Aug Y/Y(%) Imports Y/Y (%) Japan 12.7 12.6 0.1 -4.6 -19.3 -5.9 -14.2 Korea 8.3 15.7 -7.4 -0.3 -24.3 5.0 -7.3 Taiwan 3.6 12.3 -8.6 -13.7 -13.1 -12.0 -8.4 European 32.0 18.0 14.0 -0.2 -14.3 -7.5 -21.7 Union USA 39.1 12.6 26.5 6.7 -8.8 -1.0 -5.9 Australia 3.7 6.1 -2.4 6.5 -27.3 -2.9 -29.6 ASEAN 24.3 16.5 7.8 6.0 -26.6 -4.6 -4.1 (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)