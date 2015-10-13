FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mixed report card for China's Sept trade with US, EU and key nations
October 13, 2015

TABLE-Mixed report card for China's Sept trade with US, EU and key nations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its
biggest trade partners. (Monthly balance in $ billion, percent changes year on year):
For the story on September trade data, click 
 2015  Sept   Exports  Imports  Balance  Exports  Y/Y(%)  Imports  Y/Y(%)  Aug Exports  Aug
                                                                           Y/Y(%)       Imports
                                                                                        Y/Y (%)
  Japan          12.7     12.6      0.1            -4.6            -19.3         -5.9       -14.2 
  Korea           8.3     15.7     -7.4            -0.3            -24.3          5.0        -7.3 
  Taiwan          3.6     12.3     -8.6           -13.7            -13.1        -12.0        -8.4 
  European       32.0     18.0     14.0            -0.2            -14.3         -7.5       -21.7 
 Union                                                                                  
  USA            39.1     12.6     26.5             6.7             -8.8         -1.0        -5.9 
  Australia       3.7      6.1     -2.4             6.5            -27.3         -2.9       -29.6 
  ASEAN          24.3     16.5      7.8             6.0            -26.6         -4.6        -4.1 
 
 (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
