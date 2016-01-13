FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China's Dec trade with U.S., EU and key nations
January 13, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China's Dec trade with U.S., EU and key nations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's exports and
imports with its biggest trade partners. (Monthly balance in $ billion, percent
changes year on year):
For the story on December trade data, click 
            Exports  Imports  Balance  Exports     Imports     Exports    Imports
                                       +/- % y/y   +/- % y/y   +/- % m/m  +/- % m/m
 Japan         11.9     13.5     -1.6       -4.6        -9.5          1%        16%
 Korea          9.3     16.4     -7.1        0.9        -3.8          3%         1%
 Taiwan         4.0     14.5    -10.5        0.4        -2.6          7%         8%
 European      35.2     19.5     15.6        1.7       -15.5         23%        16%
 Union                                                                    
 USA           35.3     15.8     19.4       -3.7        -0.8          2%        27%
 Australia      3.7      6.2     -2.5        7.8       -18.0         -6%         4%
 ASEAN         26.7     18.4      8.3       -6.4        -3.8          6%        14%
   


 (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
