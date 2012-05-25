RPT-UPDATE 1-China exports show signs of recovery -ministry

* China exports up 27.3 pct on yr in first 10 days of May

* Imports up 28 pct year-on-year

* Country faces stern trade environment -vice minister

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s annual export and import growth showed signs of acceleration in the first 10 days of May, but the country is still facing “a relatively stern trade environment,” the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Chinese exports grew 27.3 percent and imports rose 28 percent in the first 10 days of May compared with the same period of last year, vice commerce minister Li Jinzao told a news conference.

”There are signs of things turning better from data in the first 10 days of May,“ Li said. ”They are making us more confident about achieving this year’s trade target.

“But we also clearly know that there will be no quick and significant improvement in global situation, and we are still confronted with a relatively stern trade environment,” Li said.

China aims for annual growth of 10 percent in exports and imports this year and is running far short of both. The first four months of 2012 saw exports grow 6.9 percent on the previous year while imports grew 5.1 percent.

Li added that China’s trade surplus had also widened in early May, without giving a specific data. April’s trade surplus was $18.4 billion, versus market expectations of $8.5 billion.

Last month’s data was a reminder of how volatile the trade account can be and that readings given before the full numbers are calculated are prone to restatement.

Premier Wen Jiabao, for example, said on April 27 that China’s export and import growth had picked up to 12.7 percent and 8.3 percent year-on-year for the period April 11-20. The full data published on May 10 revealed import growth in April was just 0.3 percent on the previous year and export growth was 4.9 percent.

A flurry of other economic data for April also missed expectations and prompted the central bank to lower banks’ required reserve ratio on May 12, its third such move since November 2011.

Since then, China has fast-tracked infrastructure investment and restated its intention to boost private sector participation in a wide range of state-controlled sectors, including electricity, oil and natural gas to help underpin growth.

The policy announcements came as the European Union, China’s largest export customer, struggles to contain contagion risks from a Greek debt crisis that is unnerving global financial markets.

The HSBC China Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of activity in the country’s vast factory sector, showed faltering demand in May as export orders fell to two month lows. That suggests surprise weakness in China’s April economic data persists.

Li said China would try to expand its share in both traditional and emerging markets, focus Chinese goods more closely on areas of strongest global demand and accelerate government efforts to make trade easier and more convenient.

“Overall, we understand the severe situation we face, meanwhile we are still full of confidence,” he added.