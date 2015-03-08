FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China's February exports up 48.3 pct yr/yr -customs
March 8, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-China's February exports up 48.3 pct yr/yr -customs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to read trade surplus of $60.6 bln, not deficit in para 1)

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s exports jumped 48.3 percent in February from a year earlier, while imports fell 20.5 percent, producing a trade surplus of $60.6 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Sunday.

That compared with market expectations in a Reuters poll of a rise of 14.2 percent in exports, a 10 percent fall in imports and a trade surplus of $10.8 billion.

For the first two months of 2015, exports rose 15 percent from a year ago, while imports fell 20.2 percent.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday the government would target economic growth of around 7 percent this year, down from 7.4 percent in 2014 and signalling the slowest expansion for a quarter of a century.

A cooling property market, excess manufacturing capacity, deflationary pressures and a crackdown on corruption are all expected to weigh on the economy in 2015, prompting further cuts in interest rates and bank reserve requirements. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel)

