China March exports fall 15 pct, badly missing forecasts

BEIJING April 13 (Reuters) - China’s March exports badly missed expectations, falling 15 percent from a year earlier in dollar-denominated terms, while imports fell by 12.7 percent.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $3.08 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by 12.0 percent in March from a year earlier, and predicted imports would fall by 11.7 percent. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)