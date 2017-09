BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China’s imports fell 1.6 percent in May from a year earlier, while exports rose 7 percent, producing a monthly trade surplus of $35.9 billion, the General Administration of Customs said on Sunday.

That compared with market expectations in a Reuters poll of a 6.6 percent rise in exports, a 6.1 percent rise in imports and a monthly trade surplus of $22.6 billion. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Paul Tait)