FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Nov exports up 4.7 pct yr/yr, well below forecast
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

China Nov exports up 4.7 pct yr/yr, well below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s exports rose 4.7 percent in November from a year earlier, while imports dropped 6.7 percent, well below expectations and adding to concerns the world’s second-largest economy could be facing a sharper slowdown.

The readings left the country with a trade surplus of $54.5 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters poll had expected an 8.2 percent rise in exports, a 3.9 percent rise in imports and a trade surplus of $43.5 billion.

Annual economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third quarter - the weakest since the height of the global financial crisis - as the sagging housing market and tighter credit conditions weigh on the economy.

After saying for months that China does not need any big economic stimulus, the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates for the first time in over two years on Nov. 21 to spur growth and bring down financing costs.

Economists expect more policy easing in coming months.

China economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.