July 13, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

China June exports rise 2.8 pct y/y, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING July 13 (Reuters) - China’s June exports exceeded analyst expectations, rising 2.8 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell by 6.1 percent, both figures handily beating forecasts.

The totals left the country with a trade surplus of $46.54 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday, compared with a poll forecast of $55.7 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 0.2 percent, and predicted imports would fall by 15.0 percent. (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

