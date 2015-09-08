FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China August exports fall 5.5 pct, better than forecasts, but imports disappoint
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

China August exports fall 5.5 pct, better than forecasts, but imports disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China’s August exports fell a less than expected 5.5 percent from a year earlier, while imports declined by 13.8 percent.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $60.24 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday, compared with forecasts of $48.20 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected dollar-denominated exports to fall 6.0 percent, after a sharp drop of 8.3 percent in July, and predicted imports would fall by 8.2 percent, worsening from a 8.1 percent drop in July.

Global investors will be closely watching China’s August data over coming weeks to see if the economy is at risk of a hard landing.

Though most economists believe a gradual and prolonged slowdown is more likely, a stock market crash and the unexpected devaluation of the yuan currency in August have heightened concerns about stability in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
