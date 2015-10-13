FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Sept dollar-denominated exports fall 3.7 pct, less than expected; imports sink 20.4 pct
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

China Sept dollar-denominated exports fall 3.7 pct, less than expected; imports sink 20.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s September exports fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier, less than analysts had expected, while imports fell by 20.4 percent, their 11th consecutive month of decline.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $60.34 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday, slightly higher than expected.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted exports would fall 6.3 percent after a drop of 5.5 percent in August.

Imports had been expected to drop 15 percent, following a 13.8 percent decline in August.

Combined exports and imports fell 8.1 percent in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2014, well below the full-year official target for growth of 6 percent.

Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi, Meng Meng and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
