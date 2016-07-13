FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's June exports fall 4.8 pct, more than forecast
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

China's June exports fall 4.8 pct, more than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's June exports fell by a more-than-expected 4.8 percent from a year earlier, while imports declined 8.4 percent, also missing estimates.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $48.11 billion for the month, compared with $49.98 billion in May, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected June exports to fall 4.1 percent, the same rate as in May, and forecast imports would decline 5.0 percent, after slipping just 0.4 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

