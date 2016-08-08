FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China July exports fall 4.4 pct, missing forecasts
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

China July exports fall 4.4 pct, missing forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's July exports fell by a more than expected 4.4 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell 12.5 percent, also missing expectations, data showed on Monday.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $52.31 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall 3.0 percent and imports to drop 7.0 percent, extending a long stretch of declines and highlighting persistently weak demand at home and abroad. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

