4 months ago
China March exports rise 16.4 pct, imports up 20.3 pct, both beat forecasts
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 13, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 4 months ago

China March exports rise 16.4 pct, imports up 20.3 pct, both beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's March exports rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier, while imports increased 20.3 percent, both exceeding market expectations, official data showed on Thursday.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $23.93 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said, reversing a rare deficit in February.

Exports in the first quarter of the year rose 8.2 percent from the same period last year, while imports surged 24.0 percent.

China's first-quarter trade surplus was $65.61 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected March exports rose 3.2 percent on-year, after a surprise drop of 1.3 percent in February.

Imports had been expected to grow 18.0 percent, after a blowout 38.1 percent expansion the previous month.

Analysts had expected China to return to a surplus of $10.0 billion in March, versus February's $9.15 billion deficit.

China's economic data in January and February can be highly skewed by the timing of the long Lunar New Year holidays, when offices and factories shut for a week or more. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

