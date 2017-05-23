FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
China's imports of N.Korean iron ore in April highest since Aug 2014 -customs
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 3 months ago

China's imports of N.Korean iron ore in April highest since Aug 2014 -customs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China raised its imports of iron
ore from North Korea in April to the highest level since August
2014, but bought no coal for a second month after Beijing halted
coal shipments from its increasingly isolated neighbour, data
showed on Tuesday.
    The data came as total imports of North Korean goods in
April fell below $100 million to a multi-year low, accelerating
a months-long decline.
    The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of
major commodities between the two nations:   
    
             April     m-on-m     yr-on-yr  March     April
             2017      % change   % change  2017      2016
 Imports                                              
 Coal        -         -          -         -         1.53 mln
 Iron ore    285,490   +10        +158.4    259,477   110,618
                                                      
 Exports                                              
 Ethanol     2,109     -12.1      163.0     2,398     803
 Gasoline    13,496    -5.9       +10       14,336    12,302
 Diesel      2,606     -59.96     -78.5     6,508     12,135
 Jet fuel    191       +44.7      +2.4      132       187
 Other fuel  -         -          -         8,108     -
 oil                                                  
 Fuel No.    995       +90.2      -61.85    523       2,609
 5-7                                                  
 LPG         68        -4.2       102.8     71        33
 In tonnes except for ethanol in cubic metres


 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)

