China's imports of N.Korean iron ore in April highest since Aug 2014 -customs

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China raised its imports of iron ore from North Korea in April to the highest level since August 2014, but bought no coal for a second month after Beijing halted coal shipments from its increasingly isolated neighbour, data showed on Tuesday. The data came as total imports of North Korean goods in April fell below $100 million to a multi-year low, accelerating a months-long decline. The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of major commodities between the two nations: April m-on-m yr-on-yr March April 2017 % change % change 2017 2016 Imports Coal - - - - 1.53 mln Iron ore 285,490 +10 +158.4 259,477 110,618 Exports Ethanol 2,109 -12.1 163.0 2,398 803 Gasoline 13,496 -5.9 +10 14,336 12,302 Diesel 2,606 -59.96 -78.5 6,508 12,135 Jet fuel 191 +44.7 +2.4 132 187 Other fuel - - - 8,108 - oil Fuel No. 995 +90.2 -61.85 523 2,609 5-7 LPG 68 -4.2 102.8 71 33 In tonnes except for ethanol in cubic metres (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)