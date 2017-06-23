BEIJING, June 23 China raised its imports of
iron ore from North Korea in May from a year earlier but bought
no coal for a third month after Beijing halted coal shipments
from its increasingly isolated neighbour, data showed on Friday.
Iron ore arrivals hit 233,508 tonnes, compared with 217,897
tonnes last year. Imports were down 18.2 percent from April,
when they hit their highest since August 2014.
The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of
major commodities between the two nations:
May m-on-m yr-on-yr April May
2017 % change % change 2017 2016
Imports
Coal - - - - 1.55 mln
Iron ore 233,508 -18.2 +7.2 285,490 217,897
Exports
Ethanol 3,310 +56.9 +395.5 2,109 668
Gasoline 5,219 -61.3 -7.5 13,496 5,643
Diesel 10 -99.6 -99.6 2,606 2,719
Jet fuel 265 +38.7 +109.2 191 127
Other fuel 150 - - - -
oil
Fuel No. 310 -68.8 - 995 -
5-7
LPG 65 +4.4 +50.9 68 43
In tonnes except for ethanol in cubic metres
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)