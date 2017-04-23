FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
China March fuel exports soar as LNG imports jump
#Energy
April 23, 2017 / 2:53 AM / 4 months ago

China March fuel exports soar as LNG imports jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China's gasoline, diesel and kerosene exports jumped in March as refiners continued to turn to foreign markets to sell their excess product, while liquefied natural gas imports jumped 18 percent to 1.99 million tonnes, customs data showed on Sunday.

Gasoline exports rose 25 percent in March compared with the same month a year earlier to 840,000 tonnes, while diesel exports jumped 53 percent to 1.91 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs authority showed.

Kerosene shipments abroad were up 21.4 percent at 1.25 million tonnes.

China became a net exporter of fuel products in late 2016. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Yawen Chen; Editing by Paul Tait)

