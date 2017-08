BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China's April diesel exports fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.23 million tonnes, while gasoline exports rose 28.7 percent to 910,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Diesel exports eased from a record high of 1.91 million tonnes in March as refineries begin their heavy maintenance season. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)