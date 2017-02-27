BRIEF-Edip Gayrimenkul FY 2016 net profit down at 139,315 lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 139,315 lira ($37,778.29) versus 19.4 million lira year ago
BEIJING Feb 27 China's trade deficit in services narrowed to $20.9 billion in January from $26.1 billion in December, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.
January's deficit was largely due to a $19.7 billion gulf in spending between foreign tourists and the Chinese, who splurge more abroad than foreign tourists in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.
China's trade deficit in services widened to $260.1 billion last year, from $206.5 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* FY 2016 net profit of 139,315 lira ($37,778.29) versus 19.4 million lira year ago
FRANKFURT, March 7 Foreign institutions are parking record amounts of money with Germany's central bank, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting they are looking for a safe haven for their euros at a time of growing unease with the bloc's banks and its future.
RIYADH, March 7 Saudi Arabia has promised to launch major development projects towards the end of 2017 to re-energise an economy which has been hit by austerity measures, industry sources told Reuters.