BEIJING Feb 27 China's trade deficit in services narrowed to $20.9 billion in January from $26.1 billion in December, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

January's deficit was largely due to a $19.7 billion gulf in spending between foreign tourists and the Chinese, who splurge more abroad than foreign tourists in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

China's trade deficit in services widened to $260.1 billion last year, from $206.5 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)