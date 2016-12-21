BEIJING Dec 21 China imported 140,000 tonnes of
sugar in November, down 48 percent from a year ago, as firmer
global prices hurt purchases, customs data showed on Wednesday.
China, the world's largest sugar consumer, has been buying
less from overseas markets as global supplies tighten. Benchmark
prices shot to nearly 24 cents a pound in early October,
more than double the levels in the third quarter of 2015, but
have since given up some gains.
Beijing recently sold over 300,000 tonnes of sweetener from
its reserves in the first such auctions in five years, boosting
supply in domestic markets.
