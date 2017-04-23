FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's March sugar imports up 44 pct y/y - customs data
April 23, 2017 / 2:39 AM / 4 months ago

China's March sugar imports up 44 pct y/y - customs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China imported 300,000 tonnes of sugar in March, up 43.9 percent from a year ago, and boosted first-quarter shipments, customs data showed on Sunday, as low global prices pushed up demand for overseas purchases from the world's top sweetener buyer.

Producers also scrambled to buy ahead of the results of a government investigation into alleged anti-dumping into top exporting countries. China has extended the months-long probe until May 22.

Imports in the first three months of the year hit 890,000 tonnes, up 47.7 percent. (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Josephine Mason and Yawen Chen; Editing by Paul Tait)

