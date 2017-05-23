FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
China April sugar imports down 14.1 pct y/y at 190,000 tonnes - customs
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 23, 2017 / 2:53 AM / 3 months ago

China April sugar imports down 14.1 pct y/y at 190,000 tonnes - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Imports in the first four months of the year rose to 1.09 million tonnes, up 30.9 percent from the same period a year ago, boosted by low global prices.

April imports were also down 37 percent from 301,709 tonnes in March.

The decline was expected as refiners refrained from buying the sweetener ahead of the results of a government probe into alleged dumping by top exporting countries.

Beijing said on Monday that its probe had found rising sugar imports seriously harmed the local industry, and imposed hefty new tariffs on shipments for three years. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.