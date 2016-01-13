FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-China Dec exports rise 2.3 pct y/y in yuan-denominated terms
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-China Dec exports rise 2.3 pct y/y in yuan-denominated terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier in December in yuan-denominated terms, while imports dropped 4.0 percent.

That left a trade surplus of 382.1 billion yuan for the month, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on Wednesday.

Dollar-denominated figures have not yet been published. Economists had expected an export decline of 8.0 percent in dollar terms and an import decline of 11.5 percent.

China’s 2015 exports fell 1.8 percent year on year, while 2015 imports tumbled 13.2 percent, GAC said.

That left at 2015 trade surplus of 3.69 trillion yuan, GAC said.

China is expected to post its weakest economic growth since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter, adding pressure on policymakers to take more steps to ward off a sharper slowdown that could jolt global markets. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.