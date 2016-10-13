FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-China Sept exports in yuan terms down 5.6 pct y/y, imports up 2.2 pct
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 2:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China Sept exports in yuan terms down 5.6 pct y/y, imports up 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - * China's exports denominated in yuan fell 5.6 percent in September from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 2.2 percent. * That produced a trade surplus of 278.35 billion yuan. * China's exports denominated in yuan rose 0.4 percent in Q3 on-year

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 2.1 percent in Q3 on-year. * Customs says China's foreign trade continues to face relatively large difficulties.

* Customs says leading indicators show that pressure on exports is likely to ease in Q4. * Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Thursday. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
